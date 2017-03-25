Agartala (Tripura) [India], Mar. 23 (ANI): In a bid to cement mutual bonhomie, a joint cycling expedition of Indian Army and Bangladesh Army, first of its type, was recently flagged off from the Agart ...
US prosecutors are building potential cases that would accuse North Korea of directing thetheft of $81million from Bangladesh Bank's account at theFederal Reserve Bank. ...
Dhaka [Bangladesh], Mar. 24 (ANI): A suicide bomber was killed while trying to carry out an attack on police outpost near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport intersection in Dhaka on Friday evening ...
New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Siemens on Thursday announced receiving of an order worth approximately Rs. 187.4 crore from Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB), Dhaka.The project by Sieme ...
Dhaka [Bangladesh], Mar. 23 (ANI): The Bangladesh Supreme Court has scrapped a High Court order that stayed the trial proceedings of Niko graft case against former prime minister and Bangladesh Nation ...
Colombo [Sri Lanka], Mar.23 (ANI): Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera has been ruled out of the first two ODIs of the four-match series against Bangladesh due to a hamstring injury.Confirmin ...
In this Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 photo, a Bangladeshi boy pulls a rickshaw loaded with strips of leather at the highly polluted Hazaribagh tannery area in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Hazardous, heavily polluting ...
